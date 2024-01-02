PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE–An active weather pattern is approaching Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

“The start of that could be an event with light precipitation late Friday night through late day Saturday. There could be for a time Saturday, especially from morning to mid-day, a few hours where snow will put down a light coating,” said Alex McGinnis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

McGinnis thinks there could be a light coating of snow in a few areas, especially in areas south of Indianapolis. He’s also concerned about next week.

“Certainly, our eyes are on next Monday through Wednesday when we could have potentially a very strong system to come out of the Southern Plains into the Midwest, which could at the very least, bring quite a bit of wind and some precipitation. So we’re certainly watching next week as well,” said McGinnis.

McGinnis says the greatest chances for precipitation will be towards the Ohio River in southern Indiana this weekend.

He also urges you to keep your eye on the weather in the coming days.

You can hear the full interview with McGinnis below.

The post NWS: Active Weather Pattern in Indiana Starting this Weekend appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

NWS: Active Weather Pattern in Indiana Starting this Weekend was originally published on wibc.com