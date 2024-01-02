What to Know About Secretary Morales’ Election Grant Program

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — This is an election year, and your Secretary of State wants to make sure Indiana counties have what they need to make it a smooth election day.

The office of Secretary of State Diego Morales announced Tuesday an election grant program to help some Indiana counties fund improvements to their local election process.

More than 60 counties will receive funding from the Federal Help America Vote Act. The grant money can be used by local election organizers to make any improvements they see fit to make sure the 2024 Primary and General elections are smooth operations for Hoosiers who choose to come out and vote.

This can include election voting process and security improvements, poll worker training, and outreach and education initiatives for voters.

The grant program will award $2 million in funding.

“There was a wide range of options in which the $2 million funding could have been utilized. I was confident the best use of this funding was to invest in local election initiatives. The core of our state is at the county level. When our counties are strong, our state is strong. I’m excited to hand deliver grant money and learn how my office can further assist with their local election improvement projects,” said Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales.

Secretary Morales plans to visit several counties to introduce the grant program, including Benton, White, Starke, Jasper, Porter, and Lake Counties.

