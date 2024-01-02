A Car Stolen and A Person Dies in a Crash on Indy’s Southwest Side

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis think a teenager stole a Kia Sedona Tuesday morning and crashed into another car, which killed the driver on the southwest side of Indy.

IMPD says they got the call about a stolen vehicle around 8 am on Camby Road, which is near Mendenhall Road. They found the Sedona and tried to stop it, but they say the teenager drove off in it.

Investigators say they they found the same Kia Sedona crashed near the 7900 block of Mann Road, which is about four miles southeast of where it was reported stolen. The Sedona had crashed into another car. IMPD says the driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager is being taken for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in fatal crashes.

