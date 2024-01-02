Indianapolis Man, 2 Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Greenwood Gun Store Burglary

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old Indianapolis man, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old have been arrested for their roles in the Dec. 21 burglary of a gun store, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The robbery happened Dec. 21 at U.S. Defense Solutions, 5329 Mount Pleasant North Street. That’s off I-69 just south of the roundabout for North Bluff Road and County Line Road.

Investigators say a stolen vehicle found in the neighborhood east of the gun store led to the capture of the three suspects.

“Several of the weapons and items stolen from the gun store have also been recovered during the search of several homes in Marion County, Indianapolis,” said a news release issued Tuesday from the sheriff’s office.

Ivan Jovani Bautista was jailed Dec. 26, according to online jail records. The 18-year-old remained in jail Tuesday on a $62,400 bond, the sheriff’s office says. Online records from Johnson Superior Court 3 did not show a hearing scheduled for Bautista to be formally charged. The case file shows he faces criminal charges of burglary, theft, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office did not publicly share the names or genders of the juveniles, or whether they remained in custody.

The release did not say what time of day that the burglary happened.

A social media post from U.S. Defense Solutions on Dec. 21, says the burglary happened “last night.” The post says the burglars went into the office space and stole the owners’ personal firearms, and damaged other parts of the store, including a laser used for engraving. No customer firearms or accessories were touched during the burglary, the post says.

The store’s post included a photo from the robbery’s aftermath.

The release says investigators have not completed their work. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were assisting the sheriff’s office.

