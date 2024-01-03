IMPD: Passenger Dies in Single-Vehicle Accident

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say there was a crash, and a person is dead. Indy Metro Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at W. 21st Street & Country Club Road.
Police say the driver lost control and collided with a utility pole. The passenger in the vehicle died at the hospital.
It’s unclear if the death resulted from the crash or a medical emergency. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause.
The driver underwent a standard blood draw at Eskenazi Hospital.
