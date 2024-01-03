Listen Live
Local/State News

IMPD: Passenger Dies in Single-Vehicle Accident

The driver underwent a standard blood draw at Eskenazi Hospital.

Published on January 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
crime scene with police tape

Source: (Photo: aijohn784/Thinkstock)

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say there was a crash, and a person is dead. Indy Metro Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at W. 21st Street & Country Club Road.

 

Police say the driver lost control and collided with a utility pole. The passenger in the vehicle died at the hospital.

 

It’s unclear if the death resulted from the crash or a medical emergency. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause.

 

The driver underwent a standard blood draw at Eskenazi Hospital.

The post IMPD: Passenger Dies in Single-Vehicle Accident appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: Passenger Dies in Single-Vehicle Accident  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close