What Ifs Aint Real | Ericaism

And I realized that situations were there for me to grow, that Jesus, that the father wasn’t putting me in situations to antagonize me, to cause me to fight. He’s actually giving me opportunities to be more like him, to trust him, to lean on him, to depend on him, to understand that he is a plan. For me. There is a process. The process isn’t always fun. And it isnt always fluffy, but you can still keep the joy of the Lord through that process and not give yourself a million negative questions. Now, I’m not saying don’t use your discernment cause you absolutely used to need to. Let the Holy Spirit speak to you and guide you and all those things, but don’t sit in a place of wonder and worry and probably. And what if I can’t do that? They I’m too old, they’re not going. It’s been too long. Ain’t nobody trying to hear me. Stop saying that to yourself. Someone will hear you. You are not too old. It is not too late God has you in this situation for a reason, God walked you through that door. That wasn’t random. It wasn’t random, it was intentional. It was purposeful. So how you walked through the door is everything. If you walk through the door knowing that God brought you there, you’re going to act and operate different in the room. But if you walk through the door wondering and worrying, they probably trying to and they looking at me funny and I got to prove myself. I don’t. I got to be myself. I have to prove myself. I have to be myself. All that God has called me to be and walk in a room and allow God to be God, walk in my favor, walk in my purse.

You know, if I’ve done all the things that I need to do on my end, being professional, being aware, being prepared, that when I walk through the door, I know that God’s got something great for me. I don’t have to sit in that place of worry and wonder. We know the scripture says, be anxious for nothing, right, the Scripture tells us to cast our cares on the father because he cares for you. So I’m praying today, that even I’m not saying all questions need to disappear. But those what ifs and those probabilities and those the worrying that you do, assuming that people will be evil assuming listen. Let me tell you something about me. I assume that people love me. And don’t you tell me nothing different. I love everybody and everybody love me. And don’t you tell me nothing different. I don’t have to worry about who hates me, I don’t. God never told me to trust people, he told me to trust him. So I trust him and I walk in discernment and I look for the love in the room, not the right. So I want you to take that.