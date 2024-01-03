Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Let me tell you something good people, I was the queen of questions. The Queen of the what ifs the queen of the probabilities. I would go into a situation and I would be pleasant and I would be smiling, but my mind would be swirling all over the place. And even though the scripture says you know, seek and ask and all these things my seeking and asking also included way too much anxiety and way too many negative possibilities. What if it doesn’t work? What if they don’t mean it? What if they really just got me here and it’s blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. All the things that I would go through. And I remember when I found the scripture John 14 Let not your heart be troubled. I was going through a bad breakup and trying to become as an artist and a singer
And things weren’t working. I’ve been going to studios and, you know, people will be flaky and shaky, and you’re not sure what’s going on. Did you just have me here? Cause you like me or, you know, this was early in my life, but I would ask so many questions. And then as life went on and I actually started experiencing some success, I found myself still asking those same questions.
I’m actually Mary Mary by this time and I’m on the side of the stage questioning. Am I good enough? Should I do something more like them or Tina? We should do something more like this and I was still allowing those what ifs and probabilities to plague my heart and plague my mind. And I realized that’s when I started saying God gave me everything I need to be everything I need.
What Ifs Aint Real | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com
