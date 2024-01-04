Indiana Suffers 105 Covid Deaths since December 19th, Increased Cases

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS– (WISH) The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The data was collected through Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays. Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,978 on Tuesday from 25,873 on Dec. 19. That’s an increase of 105. The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,392 on Tuesday from 1,368 on Dec. 19. That’s an increase of 24.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,172,359 on Tuesday from 2,159,752 on Dec. 19. That’s an increase of 12,607.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 172 hospital admissions and 676 emergency room visits on Tuesday. That’s up from the Dec. 19 figures of 120 hospital admissions and 618 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,364 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.6% of the total population.

A total of 988,484 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says.

