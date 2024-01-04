PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FISHERS, IND –Police arrested 34-year-old Michael Schupay of Indianapolis for robbing a Circle K gas station at the Horseshoe Casino, aided by license plate reader technology.

“We can run a license plate that comes up with a BMV photo. We can match that BMV photo with a description or, in this case, the description from the interior camera system from the Circle K and match that person in the BMV photo,” said Fishers Police Sergeant Angela Ellison. Then, we could share that information with other police agencies.”

Police say they responded to the Circle K at 9611 Allisonville Road on Wednesday morning. Workers told police Schupay threatened to shoot them if they did not hand over money. Schupay left the gas station with some money. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“Who knows why someone does what they do and their motivation is,” said Ellison.

With the help of the Indiana Gaming Commission and Shelbyville Police Department, police detained Schupay and held him for Fishers Police. During an interview, police say Schupay confessed to the robbery.

A search of his vehicle revealed money matching the amount stolen from the Circle K and the clothes he wore during the robbery.

Schupay could face a six-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

The post Police: Gas Station Robber Busted at Casino appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Police: Gas Station Robber Busted at Casino was originally published on wibc.com