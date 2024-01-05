How Police Enforce Indiana’s Move Over Law

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE–State troopers will be going after violators of Indiana’s move-over or slow-down law in 2024.

“The unfortunate thing is that it takes a law because it should just be a common courtesy. If you’re driving and see someone on the side of the road, whether it be an emergency worker or someone with a broken-down vehicle, the courteous thing is to just move over,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.

The law says the following:

Upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when the authorized emergency vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing red, red and white, or red and blue lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle shall:

-Proceed with due caution, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the authorized emergency vehicle, if possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, if on a highway having at least four (4) lanes with not less than two (2) lanes proceeding in the same direction as the approaching vehicle; or

-Proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle to a speed at least ten (10) miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, maintaining a safe speed for road conditions, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe.

Perrine says the first offense is usually a fine.

“But sometimes we let people off with a warning. We’ll sometimes use that as an opportunity to issue a warning and just educate folks on the law,” said Perrine.

Perrine says there’s a new wrinkle to it as well.

“Keep in mind, Indiana passed a new law recently that says you have to slow down or move over for anybody on the shoulder, not just emergency vehicles. If somebody has their hazard lights on and they’re changing a flat tire on the side of the road, the law covers them, so you have to slow down and move over,” said Perrine.

Perrine also reminds you that the violation becomes a Level 6 felony if you fail to comply with the law and it results in someone being seriously injured or killed.

You can listen to the full interview with Perrine below.

The post How Police Enforce Indiana’s Move Over Law appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

How Police Enforce Indiana’s Move Over Law was originally published on wibc.com