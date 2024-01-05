LIZTON, Ind. (WISH) — A pickup driver died in a Friday morning crash with a garbage truck on a State Road 39 intersection, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of State Road 39 and County Road 500 North. That’s in a rural area about 3 miles south of the town of Lizton.
Due to the crash, the intersection was closed for three hours, according to a Facebook post.
According to a news release, the crash was between a Chevrolet pickup and a garbage truck. For an unknown reason, the pickup driver did not obey a stop sign and hit the other vehicle.
The pickup driver was identified as a 25-year-old man from North Salem. He died at the crash scene. Police did not immediately release the man’s name.
The garbage truck driver was sent to a local hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 317-745-6269.
Lizton is about a 35-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.
The post 25-Year-Old Man Dies in Crash of Pickup, Garbage Truck on State Road 39 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
25-Year-Old Man Dies in Crash of Pickup, Garbage Truck on State Road 39 was originally published on wibc.com
