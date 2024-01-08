Avon Woman Wins $7,500 From Hoosier Lottery During Colts Final Home Game

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts final home game of the season saw one lucky fan stand a chance to win up to $250,000 during an on-field giveaway. The promotion was done in partnership with the Colts and the Hoosier Lottery.

During halftime in the Colts and Texans game one lucky fan, Rochelle Gerulski of Avon, took to the field and was allowed to select two out of 10 total cards. Each card containing different prize amounts. She was selected for the event by entering the myLOTTERY Colts Game Changer Giveaway. Her name was selected out of almost 12,000 total entrants.

Gerulski’s card selections won her a total of $7,500 as well as season tickets for 2024-2025, four tickets to the game against the Texans, a $500 Hoosier Lottery prize pack, a $250 Indianapolis Colts Pro Shop gift card, and a Colts autographed football.

Eleven other myLOTTERY members who entered the giveaway won tickets to the Colts regular season games along with other prizes.

