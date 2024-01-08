Third Eye Blind Coming to Noblesville This Summer

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

NOBLESVILLE — 90’s alt-rock mainstay, Third Eye Blind will be coming to Ruoff Music Center in 2024. The band announced on Monday that they will be stopping at the Indiana amphitheater on Saturday, July 6th.

This stop is on their Summer Gods Tour which will feature support from Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A. Alongside the tour announcement that band said they will be debuting the world’s first playable gold record on Good Morning America commemorating the 25th anniversary of their hit single “Jumper.” Fans can pre-order a silver coated ($450), gold coated ($800), or pure gold (price available by request) version of the hit single from thirdeyeblind.com and precioussound.com.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 12th, with pre-sale available starting on Tuesday. Purchases can be made at LiveNation.com or at the Ruoff Box Office.

