Listen Live
News

Think Small: Tiny Home with a Huge Price

Think Small: Tiny Home with a Huge Price

Published on January 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

If you could take what is basically a little tiny piece of a mansion and put it on a piece of property in a prime location, would you do it? Bo, Beth and Jim talk about this tiny home trend on Good Morning BT.

Think Small: Tiny Home with a Huge Price  was originally published on wbt.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close