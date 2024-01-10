Listen Live
Man Found Shot On North Side, Expected To Recover

Published on January 10, 2024

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after officers found a man with gunshot wounds outside a home on the city’s near north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a house on Broadway Street near 31st Street around 1:30 a.m. and found the wounded man.

Investigators tell News 8 they think the man was shot while coming from his car.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but IMPD says he was able to talk to investigators about what happened.

IMPD did not share any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

