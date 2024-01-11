Don’t Miss “Ship Church” on Tom Joyner’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage: Book Today! [LISTEN]

What must 7 days at seas with Tom Joyner include? Ship church!

The original Fly Jock himself talks partying with a purpose on the 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!

Join guests like Kirk Franklin, Earth, Wind, and Fire, Chaka Khan, Ralph Tresvant, and many more on this year’s upcoming cruise April 27th-May 4th. This trip, sailing from Miami, Florida, is one you don’t want to miss. Ports of call include Labadee, Haiti, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Every morning we have service because we’re going to be up all day and night, [having] a good time,” Joyner said.

Although the trip isn’t necessarily cheap, it is more than worth it! With its 23rd year underway, the proceeds continue to aid in funding for the education of HBCU students. Since 1998, the Tom Joyner Foundation has raised more than $71 million dollars for the cause, with Fantastic Voyage being the biggest contributor.

Secure your cabin today before they sell out! Head to FantasticVoyage2024.com or call the Fantastic Voyage Call Center at 214-495-1963 (especially suggested if you are interested in making a payment plan).

