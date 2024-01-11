CenterPoint Energy Gives Tips to Safe, Warm, and Save Money With Frigid Weather Coming

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE–CenterPoint Energy wants you to know about ways to save energy and stay safe while keeping warm in Indiana with more winter weather and low temperatures coming this weekend.

As far as safety goes, one of the biggest things to remember how to use space heaters.

“Make sure you space heater has an automatic shutoff. Keep children, pets, and other items at least three feet away from it. A space heater that uses natural gas, propane, or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heatings,” said Noah Stubbs, Communications Specialists with CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana north territory.

Stubbs says it’s also important that you have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

“Always test those things regularly. You should definitely change the batteries out from time to time,” said Stubbs.

He says early signs of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache and fatigue, similar to the flu but without a fever. If you suspect you have carbon monoxide poisoning, you need to leave the area immediately, get fresh air, and call 911.

Another thing to watch out for is a natural gas leak.

“There’s an odor associated with those leaks. It smells sort of like a rotten egg. If you smell that, you need to leave the area and call 911 immediately along with CenterPoint Energy,” said Stubbs.

On the energy saving side, you can lower your thermostat when you’re not at home.

“By lowering your thermostat by 7-10 degrees at night or when you’re away for at least eight hours, you can potentially save 10% on your heating costs. With a programmable thermostat, you can have your heating system work around your schedule,” said Stubbs.

Stubbs says you can warm it up to higher than that once you return home. He says you can also keep warm air in and cold air out of your home by using caulk or weather-stripping to seal leaks around doors, windows, and other openings like pipes or ducts. You can also roll up towels and push them against the bottom of the door’s interior to prevent heat loss.

You can listen to the full interview with Stubbs below.

