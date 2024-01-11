PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A man from Terre Haute has been sentenced to twelve years in federal prison on drug charges.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Russell Silvers, 59, drove back and forth between Terre Haute and South Bend to get his meth supply.

Silvers was spotted selling a few hundred grams of meth during both years, and by January of 2022, Silvers was arrested outside of a restaurant. Inside of his car, Silvers had nearly 1,000 grams of a meth “mixture” and admitted to getting his supply during trips to South Bend.

Russell Silvers was also on bond for two state cases, possession of meth and criminal recklessness, and had two other pending state cases involving dealing cocaine and meth.

Police learned Silvers was responsible for selling nearly 10 kilograms of meth throughout Vigo County.

“The people of Vigo County are safer today because of this prosecution. The defendant is responsible for dealing kilogram quantities of methamphetamine into our communities, impacting countless lives and fueling the epidemic of substance abuse,” said Zach Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “This sentence demonstrates that major methamphetamine traffickers will face serious consequences in federal court. Our office is committed to partnering with outstanding federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in the Wabash Valley to take dangerous drugs and dangerous criminals off our streets.”

After Russell Silvers serves his dozen years behind bars, he’ll be placed on a 5-year probation.

The post 12 Years in Federal Prison for Terre Haute Meth Dealer appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

12 Years in Federal Prison for Terre Haute Meth Dealer was originally published on wibc.com