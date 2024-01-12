The Real Deal About Setbacks vs. Comebacks | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Real Deal About Setbacks vs. Comebacks”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to give you tips to come back. I recently shared with you that a set back is not the end of the road but a bend in the road. And as I talk about setbacks I wanna clarify what a setback is and what a comeback is. See a comeback is a victorious turn a recovery a rebound. So if a set back is something that pushes you back, then a comeback pushes you ahead and it is in those comebacks that you become the best. The greatest version of you I know you may have had set back after set back, but it is not the end of your story. I want you to know that if you do not quit you will be able to turn those setbacks into amazing comebacks, and in doing so you will be on your way to the best and greatest life you could ever live. I know you were born to win, so get it done, get it done and get going.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com

