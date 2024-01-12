AVON, Ind. — Two people were killed in a shooting Thursday evening in Avon.
It was around 7:30 p.m. when officers with Avon Police got the call of a person shot in the Park Place subdivision northeast of US 36 and N. Avon Ave.
When officers arrived, they found two people shot. One person was found in the roadway and another was found near a house in the area. One of them was dead when officers got there.
Another was found badly hurt and alive. They were taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead as well.
It’s not clear if Avon police have any suspects in the shooting. They are still piecing together exactly what led to shots being fired.
The post Two Killed In Avon Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Two Killed In Avon Shooting was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
7 Signs You May Be Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024