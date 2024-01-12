BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Beech Grove Police are investigating after at least one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Marathon Gas Station on South Emerson Avenue around 1:45 p.m. But, by the time they arrived, the people involved had left.
Eventually, they learned that one male had been shot and taken to a nearby hospital. He was last known to be in stable condition.
Police did not provide an update on their second suspect, but they do not believe there is any “active threat to the public.”
If you know anything about this, please call the Beech Grove Police Department, or contact Crime Stoppers.
Beech Grove Police Department
317-782-4934
Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana
317-262-8477
The post Police Investigating Beech Grove Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Police Investigating Beech Grove Shooting was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
7 Signs You May Be Under Spiritual Attack
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023