Listen Live
Local/State News

Police Investigating Beech Grove Shooting

Published on January 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Beech Grove Police are investigating after at least one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Marathon Gas Station on South Emerson Avenue around 1:45 p.m.  But, by the time they arrived, the people involved had left.

Eventually, they learned that one male had been shot and taken to a nearby hospital.  He was last known to be in stable condition.

Police did not provide an update on their second suspect, but they do not believe there is any “active threat to the public.”

If you know anything about this, please call the Beech Grove Police Department, or contact Crime Stoppers.

 

Beech Grove Police Department

317-782-4934

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana

317-262-8477

The post Police Investigating Beech Grove Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Police Investigating Beech Grove Shooting  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close