Delphi Suspect Attorneys Want Him Transferred Again

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

CARLISLE, Ind. — The legal team for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen want him moved out of his current prison and have made more claims of Odinism influence in the case.

In a court filing, attorneys Robert Scremin and William Lebrato say Allen is being treated like “Hannibal Lecter” since being transferred to the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility from the Westville Correctional Facility. Allen’s previous legal team of Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi requested Allen be moved from Westville due to claims of “prisoner of war-like” treatment and Odinists intimidating him.

The story appears to be the same at Wabash, according to Scremin and Lebrato. They claim Richard Allen is being unnecessarily chained and shackled and afraid to speak around prison guards.

Then there’s the Odinism claims. You may remember previous court filings that claimed Abigail Williams and Liberty German were actually killed by multiple people during an Odinism sacrifice, not Richard Allen.

Allen’s legal team then claimed Westville guards were wearing Odinism patches and verbally abusing Allen. Court documents later revealed guards did indeed have Odinism patches and were told to remove them.

In the Wabash Valley facility, Scremin and Lebrato claim a certain guard has “a symbolic face tattoo of Odin’s Spear and multiple hand and finger tattoos emblematic of Odinism and/or Norse mythology. This same prison guard had a public Facebook account that also displayed the same tattoos in addition to a necklace with “Thor’s Hammer” inscribed with the letters BRSRCR, an acronym for “berserker” which is a very specific type of Norse battle ax and the name given to warriors fighting in honor of Odin. Other photos displayed three interlocking triangles; another symbol associated with Odinism.”

Friday’s court filing also claims Allen is given no recreation time and may have only been allowed to shower once or twice.

Scremin and Lebrato want Richard Allen moved to the Allen County or Adams County Jail. They claim Allen’s current location makes travel especially difficult, since their offices in Fort Wayne are over 230 miles away from Wabash.

Robert Scremin and William Lebrato are due in court January 18th to stand before the Indiana Supreme Court. They want Special Judge Fran Gull removed from the case due to claims of bias. Richard Allen wants Baldwin and Rozzi back on the case.

Baldwin and Rozzi were removed from the case due to negligence and incompetence, according to Judge Gull.

The post Delphi Suspect Attorneys Want Him Transferred Again appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Delphi Suspect Attorneys Want Him Transferred Again was originally published on wibc.com