Wayne Township Fire Department Considers Merger with IFD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wayne Township Fire Department held a meeting on Thursday night to discuss the possibility of merging with the Indianapolis Fire Department. Wayne Township is facing a financial deficit of about $2.5 million.

“In 2023, we were able to balance the books,” said Township Communications Director Jeff Harris. “We were able to do that by not giving any raises, no new equipment, and no updates. That’s not a way on a long-term basis a public safety entity. We think the best option moving forward is to merge with the more stable IFD.

According to Wayne Township Trustee Jeb Bardon, their salaries are the highest in Marion County, and cutting expenses from salaries is almost impossible. If the proposal goes through, the Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services will have some ambulances based in Wayne Township and offer better mental health services. Another meeting is scheduled for later this month to discuss this proposal further.

The Wayne Township Board is scheduled to meet on January 25 to vote on two resolutions concerning the merger. The first resolution would allow the transfer the Township’s equipment to Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services. The second resolution would allow the Township to pay the remaining amount owed to the first responders before they officially transfer to IFD.

Harris says the Township wants to complete the merger before the state senate passes a bill that would make it more difficult for the transition to happen.

The proposed legislation allows the consolidation of a township fire department in Marion County with the city’s fire department, subject to the mayor and city-county council’s approval. It involves fund transfers, debt resolution, firefighter criteria, and limits on property tax authority for fire department expenses after the fifth year post-consolidation.

“We want to be able to protect our current EMS employees, as well as our civilians, by negotiating with the city to ensure they keep their seniority, rank, and all sorts of things,” added Harris.

Some residents believe the merger would increase the chance of delayed response times.

