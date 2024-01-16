DoorDash Driver Arrested for DUI After Collision Injures Two

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

DALEVILLE, IND — An Anderson-based DoorDash driver was arrested on Sunday by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department. Cops say Simone R. Davis, 55, was operating a vehicle while intoxicated when the car she was driving collided with another and injured two people inside that car.

Davis is facing a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing a serious accident, classified as a Level 6 felony. Additionally, she is charged with two misdemeanors for driving a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment.

Court documents reveal that sheriff’s deputies responded to a severe injury accident on State Road 32 on the north side of Daleville on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies found debris and two wrecked vehicles – a maroon Lincoln Aviator and a red Buick Encore.

Witnesses told police that after the accident, the Buick Encore driver was observed discarding a bottle of liquor out of the vehicle window. A deputy confirmed discovering a bottle of Jim Beam on the ground near the Buick.

