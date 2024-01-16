Maurette Brown Clark’s ‘I See Good’ Is A Reminder of God’s Unconditional Love | EXCLUSIVE

If you ever find yourself needing a reminder of how God truly views his children—yes, that’s you—we’ve got the perfect song! Gospel singer and friend of the show Maurette Brown Clark joins the Get Up Church to discuss her single ‘I See Good.’

This single, from her November 2023 album He Loves Me, is inching its way up the Billboard Airplay charts—currently sitting at no. 13! Much like Erica’s most recent album, the central theme of Maurette’s project is love…self-love and, most importantly, God’s love.

“A lot of times we be ourselves down. I knew [God loved me], but I’m finally in a position to accept the fact that he does and I had to tell someone else…You are made in his image. You are the apple of his eye, so hold on to that, even in the rough times,” – Maurette Brown Clark

Despite doubts, hesitations, and a “pandemic reevaluation” that nearly led to the end of her career, Brown Clark is still using her gift to serve the Lord.

