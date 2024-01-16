Update: Fort Wayne Woman Died of Hypothermia

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Nearly one week after a Fort Wayne woman was found dead in the woods near a Kroger store, the Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified her and listed her cause of death.

The Coroner’s Office says 67-year-old Kathleen Petersen died of hypothermia. Fort Wayne Police found her Wednesday in the woods near the Kroger Marketplace on East Dupont Road.

Officers have not yet said how Petersen got to the woods, or why she was there. They are still investigating.

Her manner of death will be released in the near future.

