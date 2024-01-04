Devour Indy Winterfest Returns January 22nd

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — In less than one week, you will be able to dine at restaurants participating in the 2024 Devour Indy Winterfest.

Each year, Devour Indy hosts its Summerfest and Winterfest, during which times you can get deals on select meals at a variety of eateries around Indianapolis. The events are meant to help restaurants boost business.

This year’s Winterfest will run from January 22nd to February 4th. Continue reading for a complete list of participating establishments, or click here.

While you will not need anything special to access Devour deals, you might want to make a reservation in order to guarantee yourself a seat.

Participating Restaurants 2024:

101 Beer Kitchen

1830 Chophouse

1933 Lounge by St. Elmo

Agave & Rye

Bluebeard

Boulder Creek Dining Company

BRU Burger Bar

Byrne’s Grilled Pizza

Charbonos

Cholita

ClusterTruck

Columbia Club

Condado Tacos

Delicia

Diavola

divvy

Eating Fresh

Eddie Merlot’s

Festiva

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Flatiron on Penn

Fortyfive Degrees

Gallery on 16th

Gallery Pastry Bar

Gallery Pastry Shop

Gather 22 (featuring Byrne’s Grilled Pizza)

Geraldine’s Supper Club and Lounge

Grindstone Charley’s

Grindstone on the Monon

Grindstone Public House

Harry and Izzy’s

HC Tavern + Kitchen

HercuLean Meal Prep

Hoagies and Hops/Chilly Water Tap Room

Kan-Kan

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

Kona Grill

Livery

LouVino Mass Ave

Maialina Italian Kitchen + Bar

Matt the Miller’s Tavern

Mesh on Mass

Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro

Modita

Nesso Italian Kitchen

noah grant’s grill house and oyster bar

Oasis Diner

Ocean Prime

Osteria by Fabio Viviani

Peterson’s Restaurant

Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar

Pizza & Libations

Prime 47 Carmel

Provision

Ramen Ray

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sangiovese Ristorante

Seasons 52

Siam Thai Cuisine

Skyline Club

Slapfish

St. Elmo Steak House

Stone Creek Dining Company

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Tavern at the Point

Taxman Bargersville

Taxman CityWay

Taxman Fortville

Ten Hands Social Bar & Eatery

The Fountain Room

The Jazz Kitchen

The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery

The Northside Social

The Prewitt

The Quarter

The Tap Mass. Ave

Tijuana Flats Tex-Mex

Tipsy Mermaid Conch House and Cocktails

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

Union 50

Up Cellar

Vida

