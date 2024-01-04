Devour Indy Winterfest Returns January 22nd

INDIANAPOLIS — In less than one week, you will be able to dine at restaurants participating in the 2024 Devour Indy Winterfest.
Each year, Devour Indy hosts its Summerfest and Winterfest, during which times you can get deals on select meals at a variety of eateries around Indianapolis. The events are meant to help restaurants boost business.
This year’s Winterfest will run from January 22nd to February 4th. Continue reading for a complete list of participating establishments, or click here.
While you will not need anything special to access Devour deals, you might want to make a reservation in order to guarantee yourself a seat.
Participating Restaurants 2024:
- 101 Beer Kitchen
- 1830 Chophouse
- 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo
- Agave & Rye
- Bluebeard
- Boulder Creek Dining Company
- BRU Burger Bar
- Byrne’s Grilled Pizza
- Charbonos
- Cholita
- ClusterTruck
- Columbia Club
- Condado Tacos
- Delicia
- Diavola
- divvy
- Eating Fresh
- Eddie Merlot’s
- Festiva
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
- Flatiron on Penn
- Fortyfive Degrees
- Gallery on 16th
- Gallery Pastry Bar
- Gallery Pastry Shop
- Gather 22 (featuring Byrne’s Grilled Pizza)
- Geraldine’s Supper Club and Lounge
- Grindstone Charley’s
- Grindstone on the Monon
- Grindstone Public House
- Harry and Izzy’s
- HC Tavern + Kitchen
- HercuLean Meal Prep
- Hoagies and Hops/Chilly Water Tap Room
- Kan-Kan
- Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
- Kona Grill
- Livery
- LouVino Mass Ave
- Maialina Italian Kitchen + Bar
- Matt the Miller’s Tavern
- Mesh on Mass
- Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro
- Modita
- Nesso Italian Kitchen
- noah grant’s grill house and oyster bar
- Oasis Diner
- Ocean Prime
- Osteria by Fabio Viviani
- Peterson’s Restaurant
- Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar
- Pizza & Libations
- Prime 47 Carmel
- Provision
- Ramen Ray
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Sangiovese Ristorante
- Seasons 52
- Siam Thai Cuisine
- Skyline Club
- Slapfish
- St. Elmo Steak House
- Stone Creek Dining Company
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse
- Tavern at the Point
- Taxman Bargersville
- Taxman CityWay
- Taxman Fortville
- Ten Hands Social Bar & Eatery
- The Fountain Room
- The Jazz Kitchen
- The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery
- The Northside Social
- The Prewitt
- The Quarter
- The Tap Mass. Ave
- Tijuana Flats Tex-Mex
- Tipsy Mermaid Conch House and Cocktails
- Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar
- Union 50
- Up Cellar
- Vida
The post Devour Indy Winterfest Returns January 22nd appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Devour Indy Winterfest Returns January 22nd was originally published on wibc.com
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
15 Black Leads Snubbed By The 2024 Primetime Emmys Who Should Be Nominated (And Even Win!)
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade – The Ultimate Loverman