Snowplow Driver Collides with Parked Semi-Truck

PLAINFIELD, IND –A snowplow driver was killed on Thursday morning after the truck he was driving collided with a parked semi-truck. It happened at a loading dock at a warehouse in the 3300 block of Plainfield Road.

Timothy Goff, 62, of Anderson, is believed to have experienced a medical emergency while driving.

He died at the scene.

