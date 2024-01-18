Listen Live
Snowplow Driver Collides with Parked Semi-Truck

The driver of the snowplow died at the scene.

Published on January 18, 2024

PLAINFIELD, IND –A snowplow driver was killed on Thursday morning after the truck he was driving collided with a parked semi-truck. It happened at a loading dock at a warehouse in the 3300 block of Plainfield Road.

Timothy Goff, 62, of Anderson, is believed to have experienced a medical emergency while driving.
He died at the scene.

The post Snowplow Driver Collides with Parked Semi-Truck appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

