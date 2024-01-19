Kenny Lewis & One Voice Introduces ‘Call His Name’ Featuring Kim Burrell | EXCLUSIVE

Billboard chart-topping Kenny Lewis joins the Get Up church to introduce his single ‘Call His Name’ with One Voice and Kim Burrell!
“I just wanted to bring focus on the name of Jesus. It still has power, still brings about deliverance and still brings about healing. Those are characteristics of Jesus, but when you call his name it embodies everything that comes with [him]…safety shows up when you call his name.” -Kenny Lewis
25 years and 6 albums later, this Chicago, Illinois native continues to collaborate with the legendary One Voice (gospel choir) to make worship magic happen! The full album, “The Healing Project”, is set to release late 2024.
Stay connected with Kenny Lewis at @kennylewisov on IG and head to KennyLewisOneVoice.com for updates on events, music, and so much more!
DOWNLOAD AND STREAM CALL HIS NAME FT. KIM BURRELL ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS
