Head to Carmel’s Festival of Ice This Weekend

CARMEL, Ind. — This weekend, you may want to brave the cold temperatures to spend some time at Carmel’s 2024 Festival of Ice.
Through Sunday, you can head to Carmel to sip a hot chocolate while carvers make sculptures of ice. Artists will display their talents Friday on Main Street, before other activities are held at Carter Green Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s festivities will include more carving demonstrations, as well as the People’s Choice vote.
Plus, you will also be able to taste multiple batches of chili and vote for your favorite between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., thanks to the Carmel Fire Department’s Chili Cook-Off.
Then, the Festival of Ice will end with a flourish Sunday, as artists compete in a speed carving competition.
The event will kick off Friday at 4 p.m. Carvers will be stationed outside the following locations in the Arts & Design District:
- Agave Bar & Grill
- All Things Carmel
- Anthony’s Chophouse
- Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream
- Carmel Arts Council Gallery
- Fayrouz Grill
- Hamilton County Tourism
- Muldoon’s
- Petos
- Savor
- Tessi’s Beauty Shop
- Woodys Library Restaurant.
Activities will then run at Carter Green Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more here.
