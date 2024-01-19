INDIANAPOLIS —Indy Metro Police say a person was shot and killed, and another one was injured at a hotel near the intersection of West 16th Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday morning.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Kallen Dixon. Police say he died at the hospital.
A woman who was shot is listed in stable condition. Police say she was shot in the arm and leg. The investigation continues.
The post Shooting at Indy Hotel: 24-Year-Old Killed, Another Injured appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Shooting at Indy Hotel: 24-Year-Old Killed, Another Injured was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
15 Black Leads Snubbed By The 2024 Primetime Emmys Who Should Be Nominated (And Even Win!)