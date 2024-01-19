Listen Live
Shooting at Indy Hotel: 24-Year-Old Killed, Another Injured

A woman who was shot is listed in stable condition. Police say she was shot in the arm and leg.

Published on January 19, 2024

crime scene with police tape

Source: (Photo: aijohn784/Thinkstock)

INDIANAPOLIS —Indy Metro Police say a person was shot and killed, and another one was injured at a hotel near the intersection of West 16th Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday morning.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Kallen Dixon. Police say he died at the hospital.

A woman who was shot is listed in stable condition. Police say she was shot in the arm and leg. The investigation continues.

