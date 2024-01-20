Listen Live
Local/State News

ISP: Man Killed in Collision with Semi-Truck

The Ford driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Published on January 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

TIPTON COUNTY, IND — A man was killed in a two-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck in Hobbs. It happened during the morning rush hour on Friday. Police responded to a crash on State Road 28 near County Road 250 East.

The investigation found that a 2010 Ford F-150 traveling east on State Road 28 slid sideways into the westbound lane, while a westbound 2006 Peterbilt semi-truck collided with the passenger side of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, while the passenger, identified as 33-year-old Vince D. Reynolds from Elwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The post ISP: Man Killed in Collision with Semi-Truck appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

ISP: Man Killed in Collision with Semi-Truck  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close