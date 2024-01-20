ISP: Man Killed in Collision with Semi-Truck

TIPTON COUNTY, IND — A man was killed in a two-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck in Hobbs. It happened during the morning rush hour on Friday. Police responded to a crash on State Road 28 near County Road 250 East.
The investigation found that a 2010 Ford F-150 traveling east on State Road 28 slid sideways into the westbound lane, while a westbound 2006 Peterbilt semi-truck collided with the passenger side of the Ford.
The driver of the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, while the passenger, identified as 33-year-old Vince D. Reynolds from Elwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.
