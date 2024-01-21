PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — Sunday’s low in Indianapolis will start at the very beginning at 0 degrees Fahrenheit before working its way up to a high of 25 degrees around 4:00 p.m.

Monday will finally see temperatures reach above freezing as highs are expected to reach 36 degrees. However, the National Weather Service of Indianapolis is expecting freezing rain to start in the afternoon hours and potentially last into Tuesday morning. They expect the northern half of the state around the Lafayette area will be impacted the most from the rain and recommend drivers be cautious when traveling around that time frame.

Rain remains forecast for most of the state throughout the week with precipitation possible on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as well. Temperatures will reach their weekly high between 1 p.m. and 4p.m. on Thursday with some parts of Indiana expected to be upwards of 50 degrees.

The weekend will see temps start to cool off into the upper 30’s to low 40’s for the weekend. Rainfall is possible again on Saturday. Current forecasts have the weather remaining above freezing into next week.

The post Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

