Delphi Judge Makes Rulings Regarding Evidence & Prison Transfer

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — The Delphi murders case moved a few steps forward Monday.

Special Judge Fran Gull issued several rulings on a handful of previous court filings by the legal team representing suspect Richard Allen, and one filed by the state.

Judge Gull denied several motions, including the request from Allen’s team to remove ballistics evidence and evidence gathered during the search of his home in 2022 from the court record. Judge Gull essentially said that the probable cause affidavit and attached exhibits were not knowingly false and were filed with a reasonable belief that there would be evidence found within Allen’s home.

Judge Gull did take under advisement Allen’s motion to transfer out of the Wabash Valley prison. His legal team cited many of the same problems from Westville existed at Wabash, including claims of mistreatment of Allen and the presence of “Odinsim” amongst prison staff.

You may remember Allen’s old legal team of Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi claimed in court filings that evidence gathered from the original double murder scene in 2017 shows Richard Allen did not kill Abigail Williams and Liberty German, but that they were both killed and sacrificed in the name of Odinism.

Lastly, Gull plans to have a remote hearing for Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland’s motion to change the charges against Richard Allen.

The prosecutor wants to charge Allen with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of murder while kidnapping, in addition to his original felony charges of murder.

Last week, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled to reinstate Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, Allen’s former legal team. The state’s high court also denied Allen’s team’s request to remove Judge Gull and for a speedy trial.

