Study: Indiana Tenth Best State For Remote Work

Indianapolis — A study finds Indiana is the tenth best state for people to do their jobs remotely. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation says that is due to the state having a more straightforward income tax along with reciprocity agreements with several states including Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. They are recommending Indiana and Illinois enter into one of those agreements and say that would possibly move the state higher.
