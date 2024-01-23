Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Connection Between Brain Science and Goals”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share a powerful tip I got when I interviewed Joe Hart on my Willie jolly wealthy way show and podcast. Joe Hart is the president of Dale Carnegie. Dale Carnegie wrote the landmark book How to win friends and influence people that has changed the lives of millions of people around the globe. And now Joe Hart has a powerful new book called Take Command, which gives you tools to take command of your thinking, your finances and your future. Joe Hart said in order to win in business and life, you must understand the amazing power of writing.

The goals he said that science has proven that when you write a goal and read it, you imprint that goal in your brain, which will help you to win more. He says that scripture is accurate, write the vision. Make it plain so the heater reads may run the race, take command of your future by writing your goals, write them down and then reading them every now and then and coming up with plans to make those goals into reality. It works if you work it.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Connection Between Brain Science and Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com