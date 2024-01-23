PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS–Longtime Indianapolis Colts punter, Hunter Smith, wants to represent Indiana House District 24. He filed to run for office on Tuesday.

District 24 represents northeastern Boone and western Hamilton counties in the Indiana House of Representatives. Smith punted for the Colts from 1999-2008.

Smith emphasized that he has no desire to be a career politician.

“For whatever you do think about me, I do believe that my heart is in the right place stepping into this. I am running to represent people whether they vote for me or not. Those people deserve representation. I want to hear what they have to say,” said Smith.

Smith and his family own and operate WonderTree Farm in Zionsville, a regenerative source of local food and culture to several thousand families living within a few miles of the farm.

“We have a garden on site. We sell proteins and vegetables. We do it the old-fashioned way by hand. We also just want to pursue creative, natural ways of adding health to the lives of people, land, and animals,” said Smith.

Smith has been hearing a lot about the LEAP District, which is a multi-billion dollar high-tech manufacturing park in Central Indiana. Smith is taking note of all of the concerns he’s been hearing about it. Some consumer advocacy groups have argued that the LEAP project threatens Indiana’s water supply and the wallets of Hoosiers.

“I’m going door to door talking to people about it. There’s some talk about where that water comes from. So I’m going to continue learning about this,” said Smith.

The primary is May 7, 2024. The general election is November 5, 2024.

You can hear the full conversation with Smith below.

The post Former Colts Punter Hunter Smith Now Running for Office appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Former Colts Punter Hunter Smith Now Running for Office was originally published on wibc.com