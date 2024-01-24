Closings & Delays for Wednesday, January 24th, 2024

Updated as of 6 A.M. 1/24/24
- BROWN COUNTY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- COVINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- DECATUR COUNTY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP. – Delayed 90 minutes
- SHELBY EASTERN SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- SOUTH MONTGOMERY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- SOUTHEAST FOUNTAIN SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
- WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS – Delayed 90 minutes; Alt Pre-K
