STATEHOUSE–A bill that would restrict when students can use cell phones and other devices in the classroom is another step closer to becoming law in Indiana.

That bill passed unanimously out of the Senate’s Education and Career Development Committee on Wednesday. The wireless devices mentioned in the bill would include cellphones, a tablet or laptop computer, or a gaming device.

The bill says teachers could allow a student to use a wireless device for educational purposes during class. The student could also use a device in the event of an emergency or to manage their health. An example of that would using an app on their device that alerts them when it’s time to take medicine or when their blood sugar is low.

It would, however, restrict students from using wireless devices during instructional time.

School districts would be required to publish their policy on their website.

The post Bill To Restrict Wireless Device Use In Classrooms Advances at Statehouse appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

