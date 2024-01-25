PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

HANCOCK COUNTY, IND – A person lying in the road on US 40 near County Road 600 West was hit and killed by a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday morning.

Deputies and police responded to a welfare check at 3:55 a.m., discovering a person lying in the road in dense fog. A deputy’s vehicle struck the individual, a 41-year-old man in dark clothing, resulting in his death.

The Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team responded to the scene.

The New Palestine Police Department will be the primary investigative agency with the Hancock County Coroner’s Office.

U.S. 40 was closed for several hours and reopened at approximately 7:05 a.m.

The post Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Strikes Pedestrian appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Strikes Pedestrian was originally published on wibc.com