Wayne Township Agrees to Merge EMS with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS- The Wayne Township Board voted to approve the merger of the EMS Division of the Wayne Township Fire Department with Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services Thursday night.

The board approved resolutions authorizing Wayne Township Trustee Jeb Bardon to negotiate details of the merger on behalf of the township, the transfer of assets to Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services and the payout of civilian employees once the EMS Division of the Wayne Township Fire Department is merged.

“While this wasn’t an easy decision, it’s the right one for our township, taxpayers and our employees,” said Bardon. “This merger will ensure that Wayne Township residents will benefit from world-class emergency medical protection for generations to come.”

Details of the merger still need to be negotiated. Up next, the township will consider a resolution on merging its fire department with the Indianapolis Fire Department. A hearing will be held on February 22, 2024, to gather public input on that merger.

