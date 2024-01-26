Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “What The Wise Learn From Mistake”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share a powerful tip I got when I interviewed Joe Hart on my Willie jolly wealthy way show and podcast. Joe Hart is the president of Dale Carnegie now, Dale Carnegie, as you know, wrote the landmark book How to win friends and influence people. That has changed the lives of millions of people. And now Joe Hart has taken his comments and his concepts and created a powerful new book called Take Command which gives you tools to take command of your thinking, your finances and your future.

Joe Hart said, in order to win in business of Llfe, you must accept the fact that you’re brilliant. That’s right. Accept it even when you make mistakes. Do not linger on the mistake and beat yourself up about it. Learn from it, grow from it. Just make the commitment to not make the same mistake twice learn to lovingly correct yourself and your mistakes and make them into learning opportunities. And remember you are brilliant and you are worthy if you do this, then you will grow and you will be able to help others as a result of your growth.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

What The Wise Learn From Mistake | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com