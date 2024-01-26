PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Another of believed serial killer Herb Baumeister’s victims has been identified.

The Hamilton County Coroner recently announced that the remains of Manuel Resendez have been ID’d, thanks to DNA testing. Resendez went missing in 1993, when he was only 34 years old.

Police believe Baumeister – who was also known as “The I-70 Strangler” – would mainly bring gay men back to his Westfield home in the ’80s and ’90s. Once they were dead, it is understood that he would bury their bodies.

About 10,000 bones and bone fragments have been found on his property – Fox Hollow Farm – since that time. The man was never found guilty, though, as he shot himself before much information was discovered.

If you had a young, male family member who went missing from the Westfield area in the 1980s or 1990s, you are encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, and provide DNA samples that can be compared to those found on Baumeister’s farm.

The post Police ID Another Possible Victim of Herb Baumeister appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

