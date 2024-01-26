PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

TERRE HAUTE, Ind—41-year-old Anthony W. Cheesman is in jail after leading police on a chase and barricading himself in his car.

The incident began when an Indiana State Police attempted to make a traffic stop on S.R. 63 near Margaret Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Friday. The reason for the stop was due to the vehicle having false and fictitious license plates.

A police chase ensued and continued to the area of Locust Street and 22nd Street, a few blocks east of Benjamin Franklin Elementary, behind a residence. The suspect barricaded himself in the vehicle and refused to exit. A negotiator was brought in to attempt to talk the person out of the vehicle.

The Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team then removed the man using non-lethal measures. A stun gun was used in apprehending the man. As of 11:30 a.m. THPD reported that the man had been taken into custody.

Cheesman was found to have multiple outstanding warrants from Vigo County. The man was then taken to the Vigo County Jail.

The post Man in Custody After Leading Terre Haute Police on Chase, Barricading Himself in Car appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

