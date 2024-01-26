PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

A new analysis has examined how each state’s mental health data compares across the country, with Indiana ranking significantly below the national average.

The study, conducted by Leafwell, examined various health indicators for each state, including levels of frequent mental distress, physical inactivity, number of poor mental health days, life expectancy, access to exercise and median household income. An overall health score was calculated for each state out of 100, leading to a ranking based on these critical health metrics.

Indiana has calculated a total score of 34.4, placing it 41st within the overall national rankings. Despite a $62,700 median annual income that is 5.5% higher than the US average, Indiana demonstrates a significant need for improvement as it has an estimated life expectancy almost two years shorter than the national norm, reaching an age of about 76. This state struggles with more poor mental health days than the average American and suffers from frequent mental distress 14.3% longer. 26% of citizens are physically inactive, potentially because only 77% of the population has access to exercise opportunities.

The post New Study: Indiana Ranks 41st in National Mental Health Comparisons appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

New Study: Indiana Ranks 41st in National Mental Health Comparisons was originally published on wibc.com