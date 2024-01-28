21 People Arrested in Henry County Drug Bust

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

HENRY COUNTY, Ind—It was a Henry County Sheriff’s operation, with some help from State Police and New Castle PD. 21 people were arrested Friday night, with a majority being charged with dealing meth.

One person was busted for stealing a car, and 4 other people were slapped with charges of drug possession. The Henry County Prosecutor’s Office has to take care of the charging paperwork.

There were nearly 30 counts of dealing controlled substances ranging from Level 5 to Level 2 felonies.

“This successful multi-agency sweep is only the start to a new commitment of joint agency enforcement activity to ensure the well-being of our wonderful citizens of New Castle and all of Henry County,” said the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

