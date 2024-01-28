HENRY COUNTY, Ind—It was a Henry County Sheriff’s operation, with some help from State Police and New Castle PD. 21 people were arrested Friday night, with a majority being charged with dealing meth.
One person was busted for stealing a car, and 4 other people were slapped with charges of drug possession. The Henry County Prosecutor’s Office has to take care of the charging paperwork.
There were nearly 30 counts of dealing controlled substances ranging from Level 5 to Level 2 felonies.
“This successful multi-agency sweep is only the start to a new commitment of joint agency enforcement activity to ensure the well-being of our wonderful citizens of New Castle and all of Henry County,” said the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.
The post 21 People Arrested in Henry County Drug Bust appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
21 People Arrested in Henry County Drug Bust was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade – The Ultimate Loverman