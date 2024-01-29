PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WAYNE COUNTY — The Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Wayne County that took place last Saturday night around 8:45 p.m.

Police say they were dispatched to I-70 around the 141.3-mile marker where they found a driver and attempted life saving efforts before EMS arrived.

Preliminary investigation shows that a white 2015 Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on I-70 when the driver lost control of their vehicle for an unknown reason. The driver ran off the southside of the highway into a grassy median. The vehicle’s tires got stuck in the mud, causing the vehicle to roll. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

It was later discovered that a tire actually came off of the Ford Taurus and hit another vehicle that was traveling eastbound. Those in the struck vehicle were examined on the scene but eventually released.

This accident shut down traffic along I-70 for about 2 hours.

The post Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Wayne County appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Wayne County was originally published on wibc.com