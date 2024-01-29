PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

SALEM, Ind. — A man has been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened in southern Indiana on Sunday.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, officers in Salam, along with state troopers, responded to a 911 call regarding a person who’d been shot inside a house.

When officers got to the home, they discovered a man, Jacob Mitchell, 29, with gunshot wounds lying on the floor. Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Another man, Blake Howard Henry, 24, of Salem, and two women were also in the house at the time of the shooting. All three were questioned.

State troopers believe the shooting was the result of a “domestic incident.” Troopers arrested Henry on charges of murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officers with the Salem Police Department, ISP troopers, detectives, and crime scene technicians remained at the scene for several hours.

The post Salem Man Arrested For Murder Early Sunday Morning appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Salem Man Arrested For Murder Early Sunday Morning was originally published on wibc.com