PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old man was sentenced to spend over four decades behind bars for an October 2022 shooting that killed a man, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.

Tiyuan Johnson was sentenced to 45 years for his role in the shooting death of 27-year-old Kevin Akbar. Johnson pled guilty in December to murder and possession of a machine gun.

On Oct. 29 just before 10:30 p.m., police officers responded to a BP gas station in the 6000 block of East 30th Street on a report of a person shot. Officers located Akbar inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to court docs, IMPD began investigating the shooting. Surveillance footage shows a woman leaving the gas station and getting into Akbar’s car. Two men are seen entering and exiting the gas station several times before the shooting.

As Akbar and the woman talk in his car, two men run from the side of the gas station to Akbar’s car and both pull guns on Akbar as he is sitting in the car, according to court docs. One of the men fires a shot through the windshield hitting Akbar.

Both men are seen fleeing the gas station. Akbar was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators then collected evidence at the site of the shooting, including a silver iPhone. On the home screen of the phone was a photo of Johnson. His fingerprints were also on the phone, according to a news release.

The post Man Sentenced 45 Years for 2022 Fatal Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Sentenced 45 Years for 2022 Fatal Shooting was originally published on wibc.com