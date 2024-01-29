PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

A child was shot Monday afternoon, and police believe it may have been an accident.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to Granville Court around 3:30 Monday afternoon. That’s southwest of the intersection between North Post Road and East 21st Street.

The child is awake and breathing. While police speculate the shooting may have been an accident, that has not been confirmed.

The post Child Shot on Indy’s East Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Child Shot on Indy’s East Side was originally published on wibc.com