INDIANAPOLIS — A child was shot Monday afternoon, and police believe it may have been an accident.
Indianapolis Metro Police were called to Granville Court around 3:30 Monday afternoon. That’s southwest of the intersection between North Post Road and East 21st Street.
The child is awake and breathing. While police speculate the shooting may have been an accident, that has not been confirmed.
The post Child Shot on Indy’s East Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Child Shot on Indy’s East Side was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade – The Ultimate Loverman