2024 Indy Coors Light Snake Pit Lineup Announced

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–The lineup is set for the 2024 Indy Coors Light Snake Pit on Sunday May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

DJ, producer and festival creator Excision will headline a lineup of global electronic music artists.

Dom Dolla, Gryffin, Sullivan King and Timmy Trumpet also will perform at the Race Day concert during the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Performances begin early in the morning on the stage located in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval, with specific set times to be announced.

“The Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit is one of the most epic parties of Race Weekend,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Experiencing the Indy 500 from the Snake Pit is unforgettable and is a May highlight for many of our fans. This incredible lineup is can’t-miss for music enthusiasts from all over.”

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale for $55 and $160, respectively. VIP amenities will include access to a raised viewing platform located beside the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Ticket holders should be prepared to show proper identification to enter the concert.

Jeff Abel, known as Excision, resides at the epicenter of an ever-expanding realm of bass music. Hailing from Kelowna, British Columbia, Excision is considered a pioneer of the North American dubstep scene, cultivating a passionate community of fans over 17 years of relentless touring. His expansive discography traverses a wide range of bass sounds across five full-length studio albums, 17 fan-favorite mixes and a list of countless EPs and singles, amassing well over 2 billion streams globally.

Packages that include Race Day general admission tickets are available. A package featuring general admission to the Indianapolis 500 and Snake Pit is $100, while a Race Day general admission and Snake Pit VIP package is $205.

